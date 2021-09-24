Watch: Haider Ali’s brilliant knock in National T20 Cup opener

Young top-order batter Haider Ali was in full flow with the bat on Thursday as he helped Northern register a six-wicket victory in the opening match of the National T20 Cup.

Chasing a meagre total of 139-7, the 20-year-old scored unbeaten 58 off 41 deliveries against Balochistan at the Pindi Cricket stadium.

His classy innings, which included seven boundaries and two maximums, shifted the momentum in favour of Shadab Khan-led unit, who successfully chased the target in 17 overs.

Here are the highlights of his brilliant batting:

Earlier, Balochistan were restricted to 139-7 after being asked to bat first. Had it not been for Akbar-ur-Rehman (24) and Amad Butt’s (34) partnership for the sixth wicket, Balochistan might have posted an even lower first innings total.

Opener Abdul Wahid Bangalzai also contributed 24 runs, while his partner, captain Imam-ul-Haq, scored just six runs before he was undone by an in-swinger by Tanvir, which dislodged his stumps.

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was the pick of the Northern bowlers with two wickets for just 17 runs in his 3.5 overs. Spinner Mohammad Nawaz ended with figures of 31-2.

Veteran pacer Sohail Tanvir and emerging fast-bowler Zaman Khan picked up a wicket each.