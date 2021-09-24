Friday, September 24, 2021  | 16 Safar, 1443
Watch: Former cricketers criticise England, New Zealand

They have urged PCB to respond on a reciprocal basis

Posted: Sep 24, 2021
Posted: Sep 24, 2021

Former cricketers criticised New Zealand for their abrupt withdrawal from their tour of Pakistan and England for cancelling their next month’s visit.

The ex-Pakistan stalwarts including Moin Khan, Rashid Latif and Wasim Akram said the Pakistan Cricket Board should respond on a reciprocal basis.

They also urged the national side to channel their disappointment through match-winning performances at ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, which is set to be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

