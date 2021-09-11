Wasim ready to fill all-rounder slot at T20 World Cup

Young pacer Mohammad Wasim jr. has said that he is ready to fill the all-rounder slot in the Pakistan team in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The 20-year-old was named in the 15-member squad for the tournament after his impressive performances in the Pakistan Super League and the recently concluded Kashmir Premier League.

Speaking about his role in the team, the right-arm pacer was optimistic to represent the country in the mega event.

“I play aggressively, and whatever the role I will be given, I try to follow and will try to give 110 per cent in the T20 World Cup for Pakistan,” said Wasim while speaking to reporters in Rawalpindi.

The Islamabad United pacer was also excited to work with Abdul Razzaq, who was his coach in First-Class cricket. “He helped me out in both batting and bowling,” he said. “Razzaq being the assistant coach with the team will be very helpful as I’ve already worked with him in past and I’m excited to work with him again.’

Wasim was also optimistic to represent Pakistan in the ODI series against New Zealand. “I’m thankful to Allah Almighty that I got the opportunity to represent Pakistan in this historic series,” he said. “I’m very much excited to make ODI debut.”

Moreover, he named England’s Ben Stokes as his favourite cricketer.