Wasim defends Asif, Azam selection for T20 World Cup

Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim has backed middle-order batsman Asif Ali and wicketkeeper Azam Khan to perform well in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The duo was surprised picks in the 15-member squad, which missed out on players like Fakhar Zaman, former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

Speaking in a virtual press conference, Wasim said that they were the best batsmen available to recuse the struggling middle-order of the Men-in-Green.

“Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah may not have impressive numbers against their names but hardly anyone can doubt their tremendous talent and prowess,” he said. “They are the best in the available pool of middle-order batsmen and we remain confident that they will provide us solutions to our middle-order difficulties through solid performances.”

He said the duo will be best suited with the experienced batting line-up staring Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Maqsood.

Commenting on Azam Khan, Wasim said that his power-hitting ability has given him an edge over the experienced Sarfaraz Ahmed in the squad.

“Azam Khan is an aggressive and attacking batter who also keeps wickets, a combination that has earned him the selectors’ nod ahead of Sarfaraz Ahmed,” he said.

The former Pakistan captain was part of the Pakistan squad for the last two years. He hasn’t had enough opportunities to showcase his skills at the international level since the return of Mohammad Rizwan – who is the first choice wicketkeeper.

Moreover, he was off the view that most of these players know UAE conditions well and were part of the Pakistan team, which topped the ICC T20I rankings under Sarfaraz’s captaincy.

He also termed home series against New Zealand and England will provide the Men-in-Green one-last opportunity to fine-tune our preparations.