Waqar Younis reveals reasons behind quitting Pakistan coaching role

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis has said that if he had not stepped down as the bowling coach, there would have been some bigger problems.

The 49-year-old resigned from the post despite having a year left in his three-year contract, which he signed in September 2019.

“There were two to three reasons behind my decision,” Waqar told Cricket Pakistan. “Obviously, spending time with family was one of them which was becoming difficult due to Covid-19.”

He believes that stepping down was a right move after the appointment of new Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja, who, according to him, wants to bring in a new setup.

“It was a wise thing to reign because it seemed as if he [Raja] wanted to bring a new setup. So, when Misbah resigned, I decided to follow suit.”

The former captain was off the view that there would have been consequences if they had not stepped down.

“If we would not have taken this decision, a bigger problem would have been created,” he said. “There could have been a controversy. I have enough experience to understand the cricket board and its history.”

Following their resignation, the board appointed Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq for the home series against New Zealand and England. However, Mathew Hayden and Vernon Philander will be joining the Men-in-Green as consultant coaches for the upcoming T20 World Cup.