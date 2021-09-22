Very disappointing: Latham opens up about New Zealand withdrawal

Stand-in captain Tom Latham has admitted that New Zealand pulling out of the Pakistan tour was “very disappointing”.

The Blackcaps cancelled the tour citing a security threat on the day of the first ODI between the two sides at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on September 17.

“It’s naturally very disappointing for them [Pakistan and their fans],” said Latham while speaking to reporters in Dubai.

The 29-year-old said that Pakistan captain Babar Azam was excited and happy to see international cricket back in his country, especially New Zealand after 18 years. “It was something they were very proud of. To be part of that was going to be something special, but obviously things changed.”

He thanked the authorities for keeping them safe after the tour was called off. “While we were there after the decision, the Pakistan authorities were brilliant. They kept us safe at the hotel and we certainly need to thank them,” he said.

Moreover, the wicketkeeper-batsman revealed that they came to know about the development just 30 minutes before leaving for the stadium. “It was like a normal game day,” he said. “We were leaving at 12:30, and then I got a message on my WhatsApp group that we were having a team meeting at 12 o clock.”

“Everyone was sort of wondering what was up and then we got told the news that we were heading home,” he added.

The Kiwis were due to play three ODIs and five T20Is on the tour.