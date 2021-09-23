Usman Khawaja urges Australia to tour ‘safe’ Pakistan

Australia top-order batter Usman Khawaja lamented the recent abandonment of cricket tours of Pakistan, saying it is a ‘safe place’ to play the game.

The Aussies are scheduled to tour Pakistan for a full series in February, March next year. The tour, if goes ahead as planned, would be the first by the team to the country since 1998.

Usman Khawja, who was part of the Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League, said that Pakistan proved time and time again through their tournament that there is no security concern.

“They’re a safe place to play cricket,” said Khawaja as quoted by AAP. “I think there’s no reason why we shouldn’t go back.”

He said that nobody would say no to India if they were in the same situation while throwing his weight behind cricket in Pakistan.

“I feel it’s very easy for players and organisations to say no to Pakistan, because it’s Pakistan,” he said. “I think the same thing would apply too, if it were Bangladesh. But nobody would say no to India, if they’re in the same situation.”

“Money talks, we all know that, and that’s probably a big part of it,” he added.

Commenting on his PSL experience, the 34-year-old said that he felt safe throughout the tournament.

“There’s a lot of security; Heavy, heavy security,” he said. “I’ve heard nothing but reports about people feeling safe. Even talking to the guys during the PSL about what it’s like … they would say the same thing to me ‘like 10 years ago, maybe not, but now 100 per cent.”