HOME > Cricket

Umar Gul bashes PCB for ‘unethical’ treatment

Says don’t know if things will ever change

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul has slammed Pakistan Cricket Board after being snubbed from Balochistan coaching role.

He was expected to become an assistant coach with the team in the upcoming domestic season.

“I waited for a week and cancelled my other commitments so I could get with the Balochistan team and got no response from the PCB,” said Umar in a tweet.  “Totally unethical by an organisation, I don’t know if things will ever change.”

The Quetta Gladiators’ bowling coach was off the view that professionalism is often missing at the board. “Having gone through the process and assured by Grant Bradburn that I have been recommended for Assistant Coach of Balochistan,”

Umar said that without any information he get to know Raj Hans has been preferred for the post.

Moreover, the T20 World Cup winner said that he never wanted a job and only wanted to help the system and the players with his cricketing knowledge. “I will never want to be a part of anything without going through the right process.”

Umar Gul retired from professional cricket last year. He was part of the Balochistan squad. 

