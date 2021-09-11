Ticket prices for Pakistan-New Zealand series revealed

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the ticket details for the upcoming series between Pakistan and New Zealand starting from September 17.

Tickets can be purchased from Bookme.pk, which has signed a two-year contract with the board starting from next week’s ODI series, PCB said.

The 2022 and 2023 Pakistan Super Leagues, as well as men’s and women’s competitions in Pakistan domestic cricket 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons are also covered in the agreement.

Tickets will go on sale on Saturday from 3:30pm.

For the ODIs, it will range between RS2,000 and RS1,000, while ticket prices for T20Is have been fixed from RS3,000 to RS500.

Online purchases can be made on the following address:

https://cricket.bookme.pk or download Bookme android/iOS app

For purchase through phone the Bookme’s helpline needs to be called at: 0313 7786 888

For both the ODIs and T20Is in the enclosures designated as Family enclosures a 10 % discount will be offered on purchase of three or more tickets.