HOME > Cricket

Tania Mallick replaces Urooj Mumtaz as Head of Women’s Cricket

She will take the charge from October 01

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Photo: PCB

Former national badminton champion Tania Mallick has been appointed as the PCB’s Head of Women’s Cricket.

The development was made public by the Pakistan Cricket Board in a press release stating that she will assume charge on October 01.

Urooj Mumtaz relinquished the additional responsibilities in May to focus on selection matters only.

Tania holds a Masters degree from the LUMS University, has represented Pakistan in the 1986 Seoul Asian Games and was the national champion in 1987-88.

She is the vice-president of the Punjab Olympic Association since 2010, vice-president of the Punjab Squash Association and is currently serving as a member of Pakistan Olympic Association’s Education and Women’s Commissions.

She has also worked in World Bank Women Development Projects besides working in multinational organisations.

