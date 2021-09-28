Tania Mallick replaces Urooj Mumtaz as Head of Women’s Cricket

Former national badminton champion Tania Mallick has been appointed as the PCB’s Head of Women’s Cricket.

The development was made public by the Pakistan Cricket Board in a press release stating that she will assume charge on October 01.

Urooj Mumtaz relinquished the additional responsibilities in May to focus on selection matters only.

Tania holds a Masters degree from the LUMS University, has represented Pakistan in the 1986 Seoul Asian Games and was the national champion in 1987-88.

She is the vice-president of the Punjab Olympic Association since 2010, vice-president of the Punjab Squash Association and is currently serving as a member of Pakistan Olympic Association’s Education and Women’s Commissions.

She has also worked in World Bank Women Development Projects besides working in multinational organisations.