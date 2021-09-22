Sunrisers’ Natarajan tests positive for Covid-19

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Thangarasu Natarajan has become the first Indian Premier League player to test positive for coronavirus but the team’s match on Wednesday will go ahead, organisers said.

Natarajan and six close contacts, including all-rounder Vijay Shankar, have been isolated from the team to take on Delhi Capitals in Dubai.

Hyderabad named the contacts, who returned negative tests on Wednesday morning, and said Natarajan is “asymptomatic”.

Hyderabad, led by New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, are placed bottom of the eight-team table and need to win all remaining games to keep their play-off hopes alive.

The tournament resumed Sunday after it was halted in May because of a devastating surge in pandemic deaths in India, prompting foreign players to rush home.

Many have not come back including England’s Ben Stokes, who had been with Rajasthan Royals, and Australian Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders.