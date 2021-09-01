Sarfaraz, Sohaib left out of New Zealand ODIs

Pakistan have dropped former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and middle-order batsman Sohiab Maqsood from its 20-member squad for the ODI series against New Zealand.

The three-match ODI series will commence from September 17 in Rawalpindi.

Uncapped wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Shahnawaz Dahani, and wrist-spinner Zahid Mahmood have been named in the squad while middle-order batsmen Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah have been recalled.

Both, Sohaib and Sarfaraz were part of the Pakistan team that toured England in July. Haris Sohail and Salman Ali Agha also failed to retain their places in the team.

“The series against New Zealand is extremely important for Pakistan as the matches are part of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualification,” said Muhammad Wasim, the Chief selector. “We have continued to ensure that we give opportunities to high-performing players while looking into the future so that we can develop a strong bench strength.”

Pakistan ODI squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir and Zahid Mahmood.