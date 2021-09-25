Sarfaraz, Sharjeel lead Sindh to comfortable victory against Northern

Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed played a responsible knock to guide Sindh to a comfortable six-wicket victory against Northern at Pindi Cricket Stadium Saturday.

Chasing a low target of 136, the side got over the line with an over to spare in match-six of the National T20 Cup.

Apart from Sarfaraz, Sharjeel Khan played a brilliant 43-run knock off just 26 balls. He hit seven boundaries and a maximum.

They were well supported by Anwar Ali, who scored 31.

Haris Rauf and Imad Wasim claimed two wickets each for the losing side.

Earlier, after opting to bat, the Shadab Khan-led side failed to show resistance against Sindh’s bowling attack. They were bowled out for just 136 in 19.3 overs.

The only resistance from their batting lineup came from Mohammad Nawaz’s bat, who scored 30. Haris Rauf and Imad Wasim contributed with 19 and 18 runs respectively.

Rumman Raees bowled an economical spell, where he conceded only 15 runs in 3.3 overs and also picked up a wicket.

But the star of the show was Shahnawaz Dhani, who claimed figures of three for 26 in his four-over spell.

This was Sindh’s second victory in the competition.