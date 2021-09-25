Saturday, September 25, 2021  | 17 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Sarfaraz, Sharjeel lead Sindh to comfortable victory against Northern

Captain scored unbeaten 42 with the help of five boundaries

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago

Photo: PCB

Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed played a responsible knock to guide Sindh to a comfortable six-wicket victory against Northern at Pindi Cricket Stadium Saturday.

Chasing a low target of 136, the side got over the line with an over to spare in match-six of the National T20 Cup.

Apart from Sarfaraz, Sharjeel Khan played a brilliant 43-run knock off just 26 balls. He hit seven boundaries and a maximum.

They were well supported by Anwar Ali, who scored 31.

Haris Rauf and Imad Wasim claimed two wickets each for the losing side.

Earlier, after opting to bat, the Shadab Khan-led side failed to show resistance against Sindh’s bowling attack. They were bowled out for just 136 in 19.3 overs.

The only resistance from their batting lineup came from Mohammad Nawaz’s bat, who scored 30.  Haris Rauf and Imad Wasim contributed with 19 and 18 runs respectively.  

Rumman Raees bowled an economical spell, where he conceded only 15 runs in 3.3 overs and also picked up a wicket.

But the star of the show was Shahnawaz Dhani, who claimed figures of three for 26 in his four-over spell.

This was Sindh’s second victory in the competition.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket National T20 National T20 Cup northern sarfaraz sharjeel Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sarfaraz, Sharjeel, Sindh, Northern, Cricket, National T20, National T20 Cup
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.