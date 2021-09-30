Thursday, September 30, 2021  | 22 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Saqlain to lead Pakistan’s coaching staff at World Cup: report

PCB already appointed Hayden, Philander as consultant coaches

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is likely to be named as the head coach of the Men-in-Green for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The 44-year-old is currently the Head of International Player Development at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

According to Cricket Pakistan, the former spinner is expected to take the charge in the mega-event with an official announcement in this regard will be made after approval from Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja.

The PCB had appointed former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden and former South Africa pacer Vernon Philander as consultant coaches for the T20 World Cup.

Earlier, Saqlain was expected to lead the coaching staff during the series against England and New Zealand, but the tours were abandoned by both sides.

Philander is expected to arrive in Lahore on October 6, while Hayden will join the squad in Dubai. Pakistan squad is likely to leave for Dubai, from Lahore, on October 15.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Consultant Coaches Cricket Head coach Pakistan Saqlain Mushtaq
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Consultant Coaches, Saqlain Mushtaq, Head Coach,
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.