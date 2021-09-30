Saqlain to lead Pakistan’s coaching staff at World Cup: report

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is likely to be named as the head coach of the Men-in-Green for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The 44-year-old is currently the Head of International Player Development at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

According to Cricket Pakistan, the former spinner is expected to take the charge in the mega-event with an official announcement in this regard will be made after approval from Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja.

The PCB had appointed former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden and former South Africa pacer Vernon Philander as consultant coaches for the T20 World Cup.

Earlier, Saqlain was expected to lead the coaching staff during the series against England and New Zealand, but the tours were abandoned by both sides.

Philander is expected to arrive in Lahore on October 6, while Hayden will join the squad in Dubai. Pakistan squad is likely to leave for Dubai, from Lahore, on October 15.