Rizwan, Ferhan power KP to triumphing win against Southern

Captain Mohammad Rizwan and top-order batter Sahibzada Ferhan scored half-centuries as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registered a triumphing seven-wicket victory against Southern Punjab.

Chasing a modest 153-run target on Saturday, Pakhtunkhwa went over the winning line in 19.4 overs in match-five of the National T20 Cup.

Rizwan smashed six boundaries and a six for his 64 while Ferhan hit seven fours and four maximums for his 73 off 49 balls.

Naseem Shah claimed two wickets for the losing side. He ended up with the figures of two for 27 in his four-over spell.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Southern Punjab got off to a horrible start as they lost three key wickets including Captain Sohaib Maqsood (0) with just 34 runs on the scoreboard.

Mohammad Imran and Khusdil Shah brought Southern back in the game with a partnership of over 60 runs.

Imran went on to score a magnificent half-century. He scored 54 off 46 balls, while Shah departed after scoring 24.

Hassan Khan played a 25-run cameo later in the innings before the team bowled out for 152 in 19.4 overs.

Imran Khan Sr. was the pick among the bowlers for the defending champions as he claimed figures of four for 28 in his four-over spell.

He was well supported by Shaheen Shah Afridi, who claimed three wickets in the game.