HOME > Cricket

Ramiz wants to make PSL world’s number one league

He said he understood challenges team owners faced

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja is committed to making the Pakistan Super League the number one Twenty-20 league competition in the world.

The former Test opener told so to the PSL franchise owners at its 24th General Council meeting on Friday, sources said.

He assured that the PCB will not disappoint them while highlighting and appreciating their contribution in the growth, development and promotion of Pakistan cricket.

Ramiz told them he remained committed to upscaling, enhancing and strengthening the PSL brand.

The PCB chief also assured the team owners that he understood the challenges they faced and promised to work with them.

The follow-up meeting is scheduled on Monday.

