Ramiz Raja elected PCB chairman

Ramiz Raja has been elected as the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman after a Special Meeting of its Board of Governors in Lahore today. He became the 36th PCB chief.

The former Pakistan captain was nominated as one of the members of the BoG by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is the patron-in-chief of the PCB.

According to the PCB constitution, two members of the BoG are nominated by the premier. The chairman is elected by the members from amongst themselves. Historically, the patron’s nominations have ended up becoming PCB chairmen.

The PCB Election Commissioner, Mr Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed, conducted the election and presided over the meeting. It was attended by BoG members Aasim Wajid Jawad, Alia Zafar, Asad Ali Khan, Arif Saeed and Javed along with PCB CEO Wasim Khan and Ramiz.

Addressing the BoG following his election, Ramiz said: “I am thankful to all of you for electing me as the PCB Chairman and look forward to working with you to ensure Pakistan cricket continues to thrive and grow stronger, both on and off-the-field.

“One of my key focuses will be to help introduce in the Pakistan men’s cricket team the same culture, mind-set, attitude and approach that once made Pakistan one of the most feared cricket playing nations. As an organisation, we all need to get behind the national team and provide them the desired assistance and support so that they can produce that brand of cricket, which the fans also expect from them each time they step on to the field of play.

“Obviously, as a former cricketer, my other priority will be to look into the welfare of our past and present cricketers. The game has and will always be about the cricketers and, as such, they deserve more recognition and respect from their parent institution.”

This will not be the first time for Ramiz to hold a position in the PCB. He was appointed as the board’s chief executive back in April 2003. But his term ended after only 15 months.

Ramiz, who was part of the 1992 World Cup-winning team under the leadership of now PM Imran, was established as the front-runner for the PCB post when he met the premier last month.

The meeting took place while the former PCB chief Ehsan Mani was nearing the end of this three-year tenure. The latter also met PM Imran and was reportedly offered an extension. However, Mani turned it down.

Ramiz was then nominated by PM Imran for the BoG along with Asad Ali Khan. Since then, there have been reports that the former opener already has heavy influence over the PCB’s decisions.

His nomination was followed by the resignations of former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis. The duo’s step was reportedly influenced by Ramiz’s conversation with Waqar, in which he told the latter about his plans to sack him and Misbah.

Ramiz was also involved in making major changes to the Pakistan squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup suggested by captain Babar Azam. There were reports that Babar was unhappy with the decisions.

Ramiz’s history

Ramiz, 59, was an important part of Pakistan’s strong One-day International sides of the 80s and early 90s. In the 1987 and 1992 World Cups, Ramiz was a key member of the national side. He scored two hundreds in the 1992 edition and took the historic catch that won it for Pakistan.

Known for his integrity, Ramiz also captained Pakistan in the latter stages of his career. Post-retirement, his world as the PCB chief executive saw Pakistan cricket witness a prosperous period in the early 2000s.

He also established themselves as Pakistan’s voice in the world as a commentator.