Ramiz infuriates PSL franchise owners in General Council meeting: sources

The Pakistan Super League franchise owners were left infuriated after Pakistan Cricket Board chairperson Ramiz Raja took a rigid stance over their demands in the PSL General Council on Monday.

The franchise owners have been demanding for changes in the PSL’s financial model with only two of the six teams breaking even after six editions, while others still suffering losses.

During Monday’s meeting, Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar categorically asked Ramiz to resolve issues on priority basis. Ramiz, according to sources, responded rudely.

Multan Sultan’s representative Haider Azhar also urged Ramiz to adjust the Dollar rate but Ramiz told him that was not possible at all. “I don’t want to go to the NAB,” the PCB chief was quoted as saying by sources.

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi warned Ramiz that the next three months were crucial ahead of the PSL’s seventh season. “Do you want to scare me talking about the next three months?” Ramiz asked Afridi.

The owners told Ramiz they will go to court if matters are not resolved. Sources said Ramiz had told the owners to “take or leave” the offer that was made to them, which included increased share from the PSL revenue pool, fixation of the Dollar rate and Covid-19 relief for PSL 5 and 6.

Ramiz also turned down the franchise owners’ demand of a separate secretariat for the PSL.

The meeting ended after a heated argument. Ramiz has told the franchises to decide about PCB’s offer within a week.