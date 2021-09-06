Ramiz asked Misbah, Waqar to resign: reports

Ramiz Raja’s conversation with Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis led to his and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq’s resignation just a month before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Ramiz, who is imminent to be elected as the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, met the former fast bowler two days ago and told him about his plans to sack him and Misbah as soon as he assumes the PCB charge, sources told SAMAA.

“I’ve taken some strict decisions regarding the team management, please don’t mind,” Ramiz told Waqar according to the sources.

“Have only tried to improve the team in the last 24 months,” Waqar repied.

Sources said Waqar told Ramiz that he will make a decision after consulting with Misbah. They added that Waqar wanted to resign before PCB forces him to do so.

He and Misbah stepped down from their respective posts on Monday, hours after chief selector Mohammad Wasim announced Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup.

The same squad will feature in the upcoming five-match T20 International series against New Zealand and two T20Is against England before it flies to the UAE for the mega event. It starts October 17.

According to a PCB press release, Misbah reflected on his performance at the helm of the national team management. Considering the international cricket schedule ahead, Misbah decided to resign from the post in order to spend time with his family.

“I understand that the timing may not be ideal but I don’t think I am in the right frame of mind for the upcoming challenges and it makes sense for someone fresh to step-in and take the side forward,” the press release quoted him as saying.

The PCB statement said Waqar decided to resign after Misbah shared his decision with him. “It was a straightforward one for me to resign as we had walked into the roles together,” it quoted him as saying.

The series against the Kiwis will be played from September 21. It will be held after a three-match One-day International series which kicks off on September 17. Pakistan will host England in October.

The PCB has appointed Abdul Razzaq and Saqlain Mushtaq as the interim coaches for the New Zealand series.