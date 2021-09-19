Quetta Gladiators ready to invite foreign players, play exhibition matches

Pakistan Super League franchise Quetta Gladiators is ready to invite foreign players and play exhibition matches in Pakistan, its owner Nadeem Omar has said.

The business tycoon said the step will send strong message to the world that Pakistan is a safe venue for international cricket, after New Zealand’s abrupt abandonment of their Pakistan tour.

Nadeem hoped other PSL franchises and the Pakistan Cricket Board will be thinking on the same lines.

He backed the PCB and extended support to its chairperson Ramiz Raja

“We will rise again together,” he said. “We all need to act like Gladiators, Qalandars, Zalmis, Sultans, Kings and stay United in these tough times.”

The Black Caps aborted the tour — which was to feature three ODIs and five T20Is — on the eve of the first one-dayer citing security threats.

The decisions received criticism from numerous current and former players.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he was extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, “which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan Cricket Fans.”

“I’ve full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be,” he had tweeted.

Babar’s teammates also echoed his views, backing the security agencies and expressing their disappointment for New Zealand’s abrupt step.