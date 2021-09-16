Philander excited to work with Hasnain, Shaheen

Former South Africa fast-bowler Vernon Philander is looking forward to working with Pakistan pacers Mohammad Hasnain and Shaheen Shah Afridi after being named as their consultant bowling coach for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

“Mohammad Hasnain is a really talented young bowler, and of course, there’s the big guy Shaheen Shah Afridi. I saw quite a bit of them during the recent series against South Africa and I am really excited to be working with them,” he told IOL Sport.

Philander will work with former Australia great Matthew Hayden, who will be taking on the Pakistan head coach duties for next month’s mega event.

Newly-elected Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja, right after taking office on Monday, announced Hayden’s and Philander’s appointment.

The former Test opener said Hayden’s “Australian touch of aggression” will help the national side which has the potential to win the World Cup.

“I personally know Philander and he understand’s bowling,” Ramiz said of the right-armer who retired last year.

Philander said Ramiz called him him and asked if he was interested in joining the Pakistan team. “It is a huge opportunity which I couldn’t turn down. It’s also really exciting to work with a group of skilful youngsters.”

Philander, who picked up 224 wickets in 64 Tests for the Proteas said he wanted to bring consistency to the Pakistan attack. “I would like to think that I can add value in terms of bringing some form of consistency to this young attack,” said the 36-year-old.

“They are an exciting group and and they also want to head in a direction where they play an attacking brand of cricket which is exciting to be a part of.”

The positions of Pakistan head coach and bowling coach were left vacant after Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis resigned earlier this month. Both cited personal reasons, while reports circulated that they were expecting to be removed from the posts after Ramiz takes charge as PCB chief.

With Pakistan to play three One-day Internationals and five Twenty20 Internationals against New Zealand and two T20Is against England before the T20 World Cup, the board appointed former cricketers Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq as interim coaches.

The New Zealand ODIs will be played on Friday, Sunday and Tuesday.