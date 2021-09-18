PCB to suffer financial losses after New Zealand withdrawal: report

The Pakistan Cricket Board will reportedly have to suffer major financial losses due to the cancellation of the New Zealand series.

The tour came to an abrupt end after the Kiwis, who arrived in Pakistan on September 11, withdrew from the series just a few hours before first ODI in the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The PCB may not get an insurance claim of the losses incurred due to the situation under which the tour was called off, according to Dawn.

“The ICC has done nothing in these cases,” the publication quoted a PCB Official. “Furthermore since the Indian lobby is strong at the ICC, so it will not be easy for the PCB to win any case of compensation against New Zealand.”

The authorities in Pakistan made all efforts to assure the provision of security for the visitors. Prime Minister Imran Khan even contacted NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Arden but the Kiwis refused to play.

They were due to play three ODIs followed by five-match T20I series in Lahore.

Following the announcement, the England tour of Pakistan next month is also in doubt, while Australia, who are scheduled to tour the country early next year, will also evaluate the possibility of the tour.