Cricket

PCB to open loan window to strengthen National T20 squads

The window is only applicable for the T20 event

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Sep 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to introduce a loan window to help strengthen weaker squads at the National T20 Cup, it announced on Monday.

Players who haven’t yet played a match at the ongoing domestic T20 competition will be allowed to move to other teams after consultation between the coaches.

The loan window will not be applicable in other tournaments of the PCB domestic calendar.

The procedure will be supervised by Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim and Director High Performance Nadeem Khan.

Sindh lead the National T20 Cup points table currently, with a perfect record after two matches. They are followed by Central Punjab and defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on second and third.

Northern, after one win in their two outings, are fourth. Balochistan won their first match on Sunday, beating Southern Punjab by seven wickets to rise up to the fifth place. The latter are at bottom of the table.

