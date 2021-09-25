PCB considering IPL like auction for PSL7 draft: report

Pakistan Cricket Board and the Pakistan Super League think tanks are reportedly considering the possibility of using the Indian Premier League-like draft for the upcoming edition.

The draft of the tournament is expected to take place sooner than expected as the cash-rich T20 league is scheduled to take place in January and February next year instead of the original February-March window.

According to Cricket Pakistan, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja is considering various options to attract big names of the game that includes IPL’s auction-based drafting format.

It is believed that the move could prove useful in attracting top-tier cricketers, stated in the report.

Using the format could lead to higher wages as compared to a draft system of pre-determined salaries.

On Friday, the PCB chief met with the owners of the PSL franchise during the 24th General Council meeting.

He assured that the PCB will not disappoint them while highlighting and appreciating their contribution to the growth, development and promotion of Pakistan cricket.

The former captain also assured the team owners that he understood the challenges they faced and promised to work with them.

The follow-up meeting is scheduled on Monday.