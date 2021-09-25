Saturday, September 25, 2021  | 17 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

PCB considering IPL like auction for PSL7 draft: report

Ramiz Raja will meet PSL franchise owners on Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: PSL

Pakistan Cricket Board and the Pakistan Super League think tanks are reportedly considering the possibility of using the Indian Premier League-like draft for the upcoming edition.

The draft of the tournament is expected to take place sooner than expected as the cash-rich T20 league is scheduled to take place in January and February next year instead of the original February-March window.

According to Cricket Pakistan, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja is considering various options to attract big names of the game that includes IPL’s auction-based drafting format.

It is believed that the move could prove useful in attracting top-tier cricketers, stated in the report.

Using the format could lead to higher wages as compared to a draft system of pre-determined salaries.

On Friday, the PCB chief met with the owners of the PSL franchise during the 24th General Council meeting.

He assured that the PCB will not disappoint them while highlighting and appreciating their contribution to the growth, development and promotion of Pakistan cricket.

The former captain also assured the team owners that he understood the challenges they faced and promised to work with them.

The follow-up meeting is scheduled on Monday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ipl IPL draft PSL7 PSL7 draft
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PSL7, PSL7 draft, IPL, IPL draft, IPL players auction, PSL and IPL, Cricket,
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.