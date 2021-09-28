Tuesday, September 28, 2021  | 20 Safar, 1443
HOME > Cricket

PCB promises PSL franchise owners increased share of revenue

Decision made at the PSL General Council meeting

Posted: Sep 28, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan Super League franchise owners will receive an increased share from its Central Pool of Revenue for the seventh edition of the event.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairperson Ramiz Raja chaired the meeting of the PSL Governing Council on Monday.

PCB said the franchises also will be offered Covid-19 relief for PSL 5 and 6 and fixation of Dollar rate as a part of “its commitment and resolve to assist and support the franchises so that they can continue to play their crucial role in the growth of cricket in Pakistan”.

“Taking into the account legal and contractual framework, the PCB has offered a new financial model to the franchisees with the sole purpose of supporting and resolving their concerns,” said Ramiz.

“The PCB expects the franchisees to accept this offer so that we can switch our focus on strengthening the HBL PSL brand.”

Pakistan Cricket Board pakistan super league
 
