PCB CEO Wasim Khan sends resignation to chairman Ramiz Raja

Wasim Khan has sent his resignation to PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, sources revealed Wednesday.

The shocking news has been confirmed by the PCB in a press release. “Pakistan Cricket Board, today, confirmed Wasim Khan has tendered his resignation as Chief Executive. As is the process, the BoG will meet later today to consider the matter.”

Sources said that the PCB CEO was not happy with his powers being curtailed. Earlier, in a meeting with the PCB chairman, Wasim had reportedly asked for an extension in his contract. Raja had asked him for a time of two months.

Moreover, the board is expected to introduce the Director Cricket post in place of the CEO.

This is the third major resignation in the PCB setup since Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Ramiz Raja the chairman.

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling Coach Waqar Younis, too, resigned from their posts earlier.

In his first press conference as PCB chief last month, Ramiz Raja had also hinted that a complete overhaul of the system was needed in the cricket board.

“First of all, this is an internal matter of the organisation hence I will not share anything with you,” Ramiz Raja had responded when asked about the future of Wasim Khan under his leadership. “If I were to talk about scrolls, then 90% of the PCB should be sacked,” he had said.