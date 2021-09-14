PCB announces Pakistan tour of Bangladesh schedule

Pakistan cricket team is set to tour Bangladesh after five years, Pakistan Cricket Board announced Monday.

The Men-in-Green will play three T20Is and two ICC World Test Championship matches after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, PCB said.

The T20I series will be staged at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, on 19 November. The second and third T20Is will be played on 20 and 22 November.

The two teams will then travel to Chattogram for the first of the two Tests at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from 26-30 November.

This match will see the two sides face-off in the apex form of the game on Bangladeshi soil for the first time since May 2015, when Pakistan won the two-match series by completing a win in the final Test by a mammoth 328 runs.

The two teams will return to Dhaka to play the final Test, which will start from 4 December.

Fixtures:

19 Nov – First T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

20 Nov – Second T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

22 Nov – Third T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

26-30 Nov – First Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

4-8 Dec – Second Test, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka