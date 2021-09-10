PCB, Aitchison College launch Cricket Scholarship programme

Pakistan Cricket Board joined hands with Aitchison College to launch a Cricket scholarship programme.

Under the programme three cricketers from the PCB’s pathway programmes will receive the scholarships each year, PCB said.

Based on pre-determined criteria, the PCB will identify the cricketers, including those who otherwise could not afford to attend the school without full financial support.

The College will offer these youngsters places from Grade 7 to Grade 9 once each selected boy has met the minimum academic standards of the College for entry.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan termed the move groundbreaking initiative which can change the lives of the boys.

“The College has a rich history of producing world-class cricketers and there is no better example than our current prime minister and patron Imran Khan,” he said. “Through this scholarship, we can change the lives of these boys by providing them with world-class education.”

First three candidates, who are selected for the programme are: Ahmed Hussain, 14, from Peshawar, 12-year-old Ali Hasnain Badshah from Okara and 13-year-old Usman Khan from Peshawar.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U13 and U16s, Ahmed scored 283 and 100 runs, respectively, besides taking 11 and eight wickets. Ali scored 274 runs for Southern Punjab in the U13 tournament, while Usman scored 172 runs and took five wickets for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U13.