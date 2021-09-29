PCB accepts CEO Wasim Khan’s resignation

The Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board has accepted the resignation of Chief Executive Wasim Khan.

The development was announced by the PCB in a press conference, where it stated that the BoG, who met via video conference, unanimously accepted the resignation.

Wasim had had joined the board on a three-year contract on 1 February 2019.

“During his time with the PCB, Wasim Khan provided excellent leadership, particularly following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic when very little information was available and precise decision-making was required to ensure cricket remained unaffected and continued to be played at the domestic and international levels,” Ramiz Raja said.

“The PCB owes Wasim Khan a debt of gratitude for his good leadership and we wish him well in his future plans and career endeavours,” he added.

Meanwhile Waism Khan said that it was an honor and a privilege to serve the board.

“It was hugely satisfying to see the resumption of Test cricket with Sri Lanka playing Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi, and the homecoming of the Pakistan Super League during the last two years,” he said.

“With a five-year strategy in place, new domestic structure in its third season and the investment in women’s cricket in an upward direction,” he added. “I feel it is the right time to move on and reunite with my young family.”

Moreover, Wasim said that he was grateful to have worked with all our fantastic commercial partners and the passionate people at the PCB.

Earlier, the development was confirmed by the PCB stating that It can confirm that Wasim Khan has tendered his resignation as Chief Executive. As is the process, the BoG will meet later today to consider the matter.”

Sources said that the PCB CEO was not happy with his powers being curtailed. Earlier, in a meeting with the PCB chairman, Wasim had reportedly asked for an extension in his contract. Raja had asked him for a time of two months.

Moreover, the board is expected to introduce the Director Cricket post in place of the CEO.