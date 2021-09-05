Sunday, September 5, 2021  | 27 Muharram, 1443
Cricket

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad to be announced on Monday

The same squad will play in England, New Zealand series

Posted: Sep 5, 2021
Posted: Sep 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be announced on Monday. The squad will be the same for the upcoming series against England and New Zealand, a Pakistan Cricket Board press release said.

It will be announced by Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim.

The T20 World Cup is set to be held from October 17 to November 14 in the United Arab Emirates. Before the flagship event, the Pakistan will host New Zealand and England.

Against the Kiwis, Pakistan are scheduled to play five T20Is from September 25 to October 3 in Lahore, while England will face the home side in two matches on October 13 and 14 in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan will also take on New Zealand in three One-day Internationals.

New Zealand are going to visit Pakistan for the first time after 2003 while England last toured the country in 2005.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and several other senior players were not named in their squad for the Pakistan tour. Batsman Tom Latham will captain the side.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said changing times demanded changing strategies, with player welfare and support one of professional sport’s biggest challenges, particularly in the current pandemic environment.

“The need to safeguard the well-being of our players and support staff is now very real, and we’ve endeavoured to do this by carefully managing their workloads over this (year’s) massive playing programme,” White said.

Veteran middle-order batsman Ross Taylor was initially selected for the three ODIs in Pakistan but, with the brief nature of the one-week series and the length of quarantine protocols, it was decided he would remain in New Zealand to prepare for the Indian Test tour.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Todd Astle, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Will Young

Pakistan’s schedule of T20I matches:

  • Sept 25 – Pakistan v New Zealand, 1st T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • Sept 26 – Pakistan v New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • Sept 29 – Pakistan v New Zealand, 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • Oct 1 – Pakistan v New Zealand, 4th T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • Oct 3 – Pakistan v New Zealand, 5th T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • Oct 13 – Pakistan v England, 1st T20I, Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
  • Oct 14 – Pakistan v England, 2nd T20I, Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
  • Oct 24 – Pakistan v India, ICC T20 WC, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  • Oct 26 – Pakistan v New Zealand, ICC T20 WC, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
  • Oct 29 – Pakistan v Afghanistan, ICC T20 WC, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

