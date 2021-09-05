Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad to be announced on Monday

Pakistan’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be announced on Monday. The squad will be the same for the upcoming series against England and New Zealand, a Pakistan Cricket Board press release said.

It will be announced by Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim.

The T20 World Cup is set to be held from October 17 to November 14 in the United Arab Emirates. Before the flagship event, the Pakistan will host New Zealand and England.

Against the Kiwis, Pakistan are scheduled to play five T20Is from September 25 to October 3 in Lahore, while England will face the home side in two matches on October 13 and 14 in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan will also take on New Zealand in three One-day Internationals.

New Zealand are going to visit Pakistan for the first time after 2003 while England last toured the country in 2005.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and several other senior players were not named in their squad for the Pakistan tour. Batsman Tom Latham will captain the side.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said changing times demanded changing strategies, with player welfare and support one of professional sport’s biggest challenges, particularly in the current pandemic environment.

“The need to safeguard the well-being of our players and support staff is now very real, and we’ve endeavoured to do this by carefully managing their workloads over this (year’s) massive playing programme,” White said.

Veteran middle-order batsman Ross Taylor was initially selected for the three ODIs in Pakistan but, with the brief nature of the one-week series and the length of quarantine protocols, it was decided he would remain in New Zealand to prepare for the Indian Test tour.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Todd Astle, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Will Young

Pakistan’s schedule of T20I matches: