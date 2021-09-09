Pakistan management compromised on fitness, reveals player

The Pakistan cricket team management compromised on fitness standards set by itself, a senior player has revealed.

In an attempt to adapt to the “modern” brand of cricket, the criterion to maintain high levels of fitness, has been set strictly for the players.

But, has it?

According to ESPNCricinfo, the player said the criterion was ignored when it was about selecting certain players, namely opener Sharjeel Khan and middle-order batsman Azam Khan.

The latter is in the Pakistan squad for next month’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The player said the team members, who had worked hard to fulfill the fitness requirements for international and domestic selection, were left baffled when these standards were ignored for Azam and Sharjeel.

These apprehensions were also expressed in front of incoming Pakistan Cricket Board chairperson Ramiz Raja when the some of the national team players met him on Tuesday.

Ramiz urged the players to become “fearless” in their approach. However, one player argued if that is even possible without the team management and the board doing the same.

“It’s not like the previous management didn’t tell us to be fearless and we didn’t want to but there is always a difference in saying and actually making it possible,” the player was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. He said the entire system needs to be fearless to make things work in that direction.

“Without the support and backing from the board and management adapting to this modernity won’t be possible.”

The player revealed former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq wanted to implement the same mindset, but in doing so, he often ignored the circumstances and conditions of the match.

Another player said the pressure from the media drove the decisions of the team management. The team members, he said, stayed in a constant state of insecurity because they knew one report can influence the minds of the selectors and the coach.

On Monday, Misbah, along with Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis, resigned from the coaching role just a month before the T20 World Cup.

According to SAMAA sources, Waqar was told by Ramiz in a meeting earlier that he and Misbah will be removed.

Their resignations came on the same day Pakistan’s squad for the mega-event was announced. It will be held from October 17 to November 14.

Before that, Pakistan take on New Zealand in three One-day Internationals and five T20Is. They also host England for two T20Is.