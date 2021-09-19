Pakistan players called up for National T20 after NZ withdrawal

Pakistan players have been called up for the upcoming National T20 Cup after New Zealand’s abrupt tour abandonment freed up a slot in what was to be a jampacked international cricket calendar.

The tournament, initially scheduled to be played in Multan from September 25, will now start two days ahead of schedule in Rawalpindi, where matches will be held till October. It’s second phase will be played in Lahore from October 4-11.

The event will feature all top Pakistan players who will play for the six provincial associations sides.

Pakistan were scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is against New Zealand, who unilaterally abandoned their tour on the eve of the first one-dayer citing security threats.

The five T20Is were being considered a significant opportunity for Pakistan to prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which is set to be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

The National T20 Cup will now be used for that purpose, which gives fans an opportunity to witness a star-studded domestic cricket event.

Pakistan are also scheduled to play England in two T20Is on October 13 and 14. However, with New Zealand’s withdrawal, the England series is now under doubt.

“We’re aware of New Zealand’s decision to pull out of the Pakistan tour due to a security alert,” an England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“The ECB Board will then decide in the next 24-48 hours whether our planned tour should proceed.”

The England women’s team are also due to play three ODIs in Pakistan on October 17, 19, and 21.