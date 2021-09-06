Monday, September 6, 2021  | 28 Muharram, 1443
Cricket

Pakistan name squad for T20 World Cup

Same squad will play against New Zealand and England

Posted: Sep 6, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: PCB

Pakistan has named the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup and home series against New Zealand and England.

The Men-in-Green will play seven T20Is before heading into the mega event. The home matches against Kiwis and Eoin Morgan-led unit will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 25 September to 14 October.

Domestic performers Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah have been drafted into the side to provide more firepower in the middle-order.

From the 19 players who were part of the Pakistan squad for the T20I series in England and the West Indies, Arshad Iqbal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir have been left out.

Fakhar and Usman along with Shahnawaz Dahani will be traveling with the team as reserves.

Squad

Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Azam Khan, Haris Rauf , Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood.

Reserve

Shahnawaz Dhani, Usman Qadir and Fakhar Zaman.

Cricket
 
