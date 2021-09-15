Wednesday, September 15, 2021  | 7 Safar, 1443
Cricket

Pakistan name 12-member squad for first ODI against New Zealand

Game will be played on September 17 in Rawalpindi

Posted: Sep 15, 2021
Posted: Sep 15, 2021

Photo: AFP

Pakistan have announced its 12-member squad for the first ODI against New Zealand scheduled to be played on September 17.

The three-match ODI series will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. The match will start at 1430 local time.

Both the teams have been practicing at the venue ahead of the series, which will not be part of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Cricket World Cup Super League due to un availability of the decision review system (DRS).

Top-ranked New Zealand are without many of their top players — who are instead heading to the UAE for the Indian Premier League — including captain and leading batsman Kane Williamson, and pace bowling trio Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson.

But Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is not taking his opponents lightly, despite the raft of missing star names.

 “It would have been nicer had their best team come,” said Babar, who scored a brilliant hundred in the last ODI between the two teams in the 2019 World Cup at Edgbaston.

 “But whatever the composition of their team we will play to our best and win the series.”

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakil, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir and Zahid Mahmood.

Cricket new zealand ODI PAK v NZ Pakistan
 
