Pakistan Cup Women’s One-Day Tournament to kick off September 9

The Pakistan Cup Women’s One-Day tournament is set to be held in Karachi from September 9, Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Sunday.

The tournament, which will kick-start the 2021-22 women’s domestic and international cricket season, will feature a total of four-teams which will compete with each other in 14 matches on double-league basis.

All matches will be played at the National Stadium with the final set to be a day-night affair.

The four teams, which will be led by Pakistan’s top international players, are:

Blasters , led by Sidra Nawaz

Challengers, led by Pakistan women's national team captain Javeria Khan

Dynamites, led by Muneeba Ali Siddiqui

Strikers, led by Kainat Imtiaz

The Strikers are have been added as the fourth team in the rebranded tournament for the first time, a PCB press release said.

“With the women’s player pool continuing to increase gradually, the PCB has included Strikers for the upcoming season, a move that is aimed to provide more opportunities for upcoming players to prove their mettle in domestic competitions,” it read.

The induction of the fourth team has also doubled the total number of the 50-over tournament matches from seven in previous years to 14 this year.

On each of the seven playing days, two matches will be played simultaneously at the main National Stadium ground and the Oval Academy Ground, that is a part of the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre located inside the National Stadium arena.

On the seventh and last match-day, a third position play-off will be also be played, the match like the rest of the games will start at 10am while the final will be played from 2:00pm, both these matches will be played on September 21.

The four squads will assemble in Karachi on Sunday and after clearing their Covid tests.

The tournament will be live-streamed. “The details along with the prize money will be shared in the coming week,” the press release read.

Squads:

Blasters: Sidra Nawaz (captain and wicketkeeper), Aisha Javed, Arijah Haseeb, Bibi Nahida, Fajar Naveed, Fatima Sana Khan, Gull Firoza, Momina Riasat, Nida Rashid, Noreen Yaqoob, Omaima Sohail, Saima Malik, Shawal Zulfiqar and Syeda Aroob Shah

Waqar Orakzai (Head Coach), Aqil Khan (Assistant Coach)

Challengers: Javeria Khan (captain), Anoosha Nasir, Diana Baig, Dua Majid, Fareeha Mehmood, Gull Rukh, Iram Javed, Khadija Chishty, Najiha Alvi (wicketkeeper), Nazish Rafique, Saba Nazir, Sidra Amin, Syeda Masooma Zehra Fatima and Waheeda Akhtar.

Waseem Yousafzai (Head Coach), Shakir Qayyum (Assistant Coach)

Dynamites: Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (captain), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Zahra, Ghulam Fatima, Humna Bilal, Huraina Sajjad, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Nashra Sundhu, Neha Shermeen, Rida Aslam, Sadaf Shamas, Soha Fatima (wicketkeeper) and Syeda Insharah Asad

Muhammad Kamran Hussain (Head Coach), Muhammad Ali Niazi (Assistant Coach)

Strikers: Kainat Imtiaz (captain), Aima Saleem Satti, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Bisma Amjad, Fatima Khan, Gul Uswa, Hafsa Khalid, Jaweria Rauf, Natalia Parvaiz, Umme Hani, Syeda Asma Amin (wicketkeeper), Tuba Hassan and Yusra Amir (wicketkeeper).

Arshad Khan (Head Coach), Shahid Mehmood (Assistant Coach)