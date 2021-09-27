Monday, September 27, 2021  | 19 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan could make changes in World Cup squad, claims Afridi

Team is due to leave for UAE on October 15

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago

Photo: PSL

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has claimed that some changes could be made to the T20 World Cup squad before the deadline day.

The 44-year-old made this prediction while speaking to Cricket Pakistan, adding that as many as three changes could be on cards.

“I am definitely surprised by the selection,” he said. “I don’t understand the selection of two to three players in the squad.”

He said that it was beyond his understanding why the selectors left a couple of names out of the squad.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) came under criticism following the announcement of the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, which is due to begin from October 17. The selections not only raised questions amongst the fans but were also criticised by former coaches and players.

Moreover, the Multan Sultans player hinted that the board is expected to announced new squad soon. “I have received some information and PCB is very likely to announce another squad for the upcoming World Cup with some changes.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
afridi Azam Khan Pakistan sarfaraz Shahid Afridi T20 World Cup squad
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, T20 World Cup Squad, Shahid Afridi, Cricket, Afridi, Changes, Sarfaraz, Azam out, Azam Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Cricket
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.