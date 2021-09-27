Pakistan could make changes in World Cup squad, claims Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has claimed that some changes could be made to the T20 World Cup squad before the deadline day.

The 44-year-old made this prediction while speaking to Cricket Pakistan, adding that as many as three changes could be on cards.

“I am definitely surprised by the selection,” he said. “I don’t understand the selection of two to three players in the squad.”

He said that it was beyond his understanding why the selectors left a couple of names out of the squad.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) came under criticism following the announcement of the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, which is due to begin from October 17. The selections not only raised questions amongst the fans but were also criticised by former coaches and players.

Moreover, the Multan Sultans player hinted that the board is expected to announced new squad soon. “I have received some information and PCB is very likely to announce another squad for the upcoming World Cup with some changes.”