New Zealand will hear Pakistan at ICC, says Ramiz

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz will take up New Zealand’s last-minute withdrawal from Pakistan’s tour in the International Cricket Council.

The newly-elected PCB chief said he was left frustrated by the visitors’ unilateral decision.

“Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players,” Ramiz said in a tweet.

“Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!!”

“Which world is NZ living in??NZ will hear us at ICC,” he wondered.

New Zealand unilaterally abandoned their tour of Pakistan on the eve of the first of the three One-day Internationals they were scheduled to play against the home team. The ODIs were to be followed by five Twenty-20 Internationals.

A statement by New Zealand Cricket said the “Black Caps are abandoning their tour of Pakistan following a New Zealand government security alert.”

“Following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour,” the statement read.

The PCB said it and the government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. “We have assured the New Zealand Cricket of the same,” its statement read.

“The Pakistan Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team.”

“The security officials with the New Zealand team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the Pakistan Government throughout their stay here.

“PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last minute withdrawal.”