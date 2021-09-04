New Zealand series: Is PCB removing Misbah as Pakistan coach?

Pakistan cricket team’s think tank is reportedly considering a change in the team management ahead of the New Zealand tour starting later in September.

The three-match ODI series will begin from September 17 at Pindi Stadium, while five T20Is will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore later this month.

According to Cricket Pakistan, Head of International Player Development Saqlain Mushtaq and Pakistan team’s bowling coach Waqar Younis are among the options to replace Misbah for the series.

Misbah, who recovered from Covid-19, will be returning to Pakistan on Sunday from Jamaica after completing his quarantine period.

With the 47-year-old being returning to the country after over two months, it is unlikely that he would join the bio-bubble for New Zealand series starting from September 8.

Upon arrival, he is expected to meet with PCB officials over the issue.

Moreover, the officials are also unhappy with Misbah’s defensive strategies and are searching for a new head coach for white-ball cricket.