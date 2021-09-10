New Zealand players excited to tour Pakistan

New Zealand players have expressed their excitement about their upcoming tour of Pakistan.

The Black Caps will be touching down in Islamabad on September 11 to feature in a white-ball cricket series after 18 years.

“It is very exciting for us, as none of us has ever been there,” Tom Blundell told Pakistan Cricket Board. “What I have heard that, it is a beautiful country. I think, we just need to be out there and see what experience Pakistan has offer to us.”

He said Pakistan are the good white-ball team and series will be challenging against them. “I said it is an exciting opportunity for all of us to go there.”

The right-hander, who has represented the Kiwis in 11 Tests, two ODI and seven T20Is, said, “It was a shame that they were been away from home for such a long time, now it’s really pleasing to see them playing in-front of their fans.”

Pacer Blair Tickner said that the team is optimistic to explore Pakistan during the tour. “Obviously, boys are excited,” he said. “Winning a series here (in Bangladesh) but excited for another opportunity to get over Pakistan and win the series.”

“We are excited to see the country, right now stuck in a bubble, It’s disappointing but it will be exciting once we get out,” he added.

Moreover, Doug Bracewell said that the Black Caps are looking forward to the series after the disappointing Bangladesh tour.

“It was disappointing for us here in Bangladesh but we are looking forward for Pakistan.”

The three-match-ODI series will commence from September 17 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.