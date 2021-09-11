Saturday, September 11, 2021  | 3 Safar, 1443
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan after 18 years

They arrived in Islamabad on Saturday

Posted: Sep 11, 2021
Photo: AFP

New Zealand have arrived in Islamabad for three ODIs and five T20Is, which will be played from 17 September to 3 October in Rawalpindi and Lahore respectively.

This is the first tour of Pakistan by the Kiwis in 18 years.

Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium will host three ODIs –17, 19 and 21 September, while the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will be the venue for the five T20Is from 25 September to 3 October.

They last toured Pakistan in November 2003 when they played five ODI matches.

Series schedule

11 Sep – Arrival in Islamabad        

12-14 Sep – Room isolation

15-16 Sep – Training/practice/intra-squad match

17 Sep – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

19 Sep – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

21 Sep – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

25 Sep – 1st T20I, Lahore

26 Sep – 2nd T20I, Lahore

29 Sep – 3rd T20I, Lahore

1 Oct – 4th T20I, Lahore

3 Oct – 5th T20I, Lahore

