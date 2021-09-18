New Zealand arrive at Islamabad airport after cancelling tour

After calling off the Pakistan tour, the New Zealand cricket team have arrived at Islamabad International Airport to depart for Dubai.

A chartered plane has been arranged for the Black Caps. It will take them to the UAE and then to New Zealand.

The Kiwis, who arrived in Pakistan after 18 years, postponed the tour citing security concerns. The development was made just a few hours before the first ODI of the three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The authorities in Pakistan made an effort to assure the provision of security for the visitors. Prime Minister Imran Khan contacted NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Arden but the Kiwis refused to play.

They were due to play three ODIs followed by five-match T20I series in Lahore.