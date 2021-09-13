New PCB chief Ramiz Raja appoints Matthew Hayden head coach

Ramiz Raja, in his first act as the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, has appointed former Australian opener Matthew Hayden as head coach of the national team for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

South Africa’s Vernon Philander will be the bowling coach.

“I believe that he can bring some aggression in this team with his experience of playing in World Cups and he was a world-class player as well,” Ramiz said during a press conference on Monday.

“Vernon Philander understands bowling and his input will be key.”

The PCB chief said Pakistan have the potential to win the T20 World Cup. “The whole idea is helping the team win the World Cup. They can surely win it. They only need 10% improvement.”

Bank Alfalah will sponsor both the coaches’ fees. Ramiz said PCB’s should be meeting its expenditures through strategic partnerships and sponsors.