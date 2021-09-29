Nawaz, Haider star as Northern ease past Southern

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz and batter Haider Ali starred as Northern defeated Southern Punjab by five wickets in National T20 Wednesday.

In replay to Southern’s respectable 175-run target, the Shadab Khan-led unit was comfortably home with five balls to spare in Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Nawaz showed promising form with the bat as he struck an unbeaten 56 off 35 balls with the help of six boundaries and two maximums.

He was well supported by young batter Haider Ali, who scored 40 off 27. Captain Shabab also contributed with the bat as he scored a valuable 30 off 20 balls.

Hassan Khan’s economical spell, where he claimed figures of two for 13 in his three overs, wasn’t enough to save Sohaib Maqsood’s men from defeat.

Omer Khan and Mohammad Ilyas also picked a wicket each for the losing side.

Earlier, after being asked to bat, Southern posted a decent 176-run total courtesy of a brilliant inning from captain Sohaib.

The right-hander, who was struggling for form in the first three games of the tournament, smashed 75 off 47 balls. He struck eight fours and four sixes in the innings.

Agha Salman and Khushdil Shah contributed with 24 and 20 runs respectively. Aamer Yamin once again played a fine cameo of 23 off just nine balls to guide the team to 175-6 in their allotted overs.

Mohammad Musa was the pick among the bowlers for Shadab’s side, where he claimed figures of three for 40 in his four-over spell.

Mohammad Nawaz was declared the man of the match for his splendid performance in the game.