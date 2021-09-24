Friday, September 24, 2021  | 16 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
National T20 Cup: Sindh opt to field against Southern Punjab

Match three is being played at Pindi Cricket Stadium

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 24, 2021
Posted: Sep 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago

Photo: PCB

Sindh have won the toss and elected to field first against Southern Punjab in match-three of the National T20 Cup being played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Rumman Raees is making his comeback in the game after over a year for Sindh.  He was suffering from back injury.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Southern’s Khushdil Shah, Sohaib Maqsood and Azam Khan, who are part of the Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad.

Playing XI

Cricket National T20 Sindh Southern Punjab
 
