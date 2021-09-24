National T20 Cup: Sindh opt to field against Southern Punjab

Sindh have won the toss and elected to field first against Southern Punjab in match-three of the National T20 Cup being played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Rumman Raees is making his comeback in the game after over a year for Sindh. He was suffering from back injury.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Southern’s Khushdil Shah, Sohaib Maqsood and Azam Khan, who are part of the Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad.

Playing XI

