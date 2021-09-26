National T20 Cup: Central Punjab bat first against KPK

Central Punjab won the toss and decided to bat first against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their National T20 Cup match on Sunday.

This is the second match between the two sides in the competition. Defending champions KPK won the first encounter by 36 runs.

For Central Punjab, former Pakistan captain and seasoned campaigner will also be available along with stalwarts Hassan Ali, Kamran Akmal and Wahab Riaz.

Led by Babar Azam, they will look to climb higher than their fifth place in the points table. Skippered by Mohammad Rizwan, KPK are top after two wins in as many games.

Playing XI

Central Punjab: Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam (capt.), Mohammad Akhlaq (wk.), Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Qasim Akram, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Ehsan Adil

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Israrullah, Mohammad Rizwan (capt. & wk.), Sahibzada Farhan, Adil Amin, Iftikhar Ahmed, Musaddiq Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Shaheen Shah Afridi