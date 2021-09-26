Sunday, September 26, 2021  | 18 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

National T20 Cup: Central Punjab bat first against KPK

Shoaib Malik is back for Central Punjab

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago

Photo: PCB

Central Punjab won the toss and decided to bat first against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their National T20 Cup match on Sunday.

This is the second match between the two sides in the competition. Defending champions KPK won the first encounter by 36 runs.

For Central Punjab, former Pakistan captain and seasoned campaigner will also be available along with stalwarts Hassan Ali, Kamran Akmal and Wahab Riaz.

Led by Babar Azam, they will look to climb higher than their fifth place in the points table. Skippered by Mohammad Rizwan, KPK are top after two wins in as many games.

Playing XI

Central Punjab: Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam (capt.), Mohammad Akhlaq (wk.), Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Qasim Akram, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Ehsan Adil

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Israrullah, Mohammad Rizwan (capt. & wk.), Sahibzada Farhan, Adil Amin, Iftikhar Ahmed, Musaddiq Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Shaheen Shah Afridi

FaceBook WhatsApp
National T20 Cup
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
National T20 Cup, Central KPK, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.