Yasir, Bangalzai shine as Balochistan ease past Southern Punjab

Balochistan got their first win at the 2021 National T20 Cup when they beat Southern Punjab by seven wickets in their match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai hit a half-century in what was an easy chase for Balochistan, after they bundled Southern Punjab for a meagre total of 101, thanks to a impressive bowling performances by Yasir Shah and Amad Butt.

Bangalzai hit five fours and one six in his 58 off 55 balls while Bismillah Khan contributed 28 off 29 balls.

Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah and Hassan Kha were Southern Punjab’s wicket takers.

Earlier, Yasir and Amad took three wickets each as they swooped through the Southern Punjab line-up. The two finished with figures of 3-11 and 3-19.

Southern Punjab captain Sohaib Maqsood was the highest scorer for his team with just 24 runs off 19 balls. He hit three fours and a six before being dismissed by pacer Umaid Asif.

Asif also bagged the wicket of Hassan, who scored just 19 off 21 balls. The right-armer finished with 2-14 in two overs.

Khurram Shahzad and Kashif Bhatti took a wicket apiece for Balochistan

Earlier, Balochistan captain Imam-ul-Haq won the toss and chose to field first as both teams looked to win their first match at the competition.

Balochistan had suffered defeats against Central Punjab and Northern, while Southern Punjab had already lost to Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Playing XI

Balochistan: Imam-ul-Haq (capt.), Abdul Bangalzai, Bismillah Khan (wk.), Haris Sohail, Ayaz Tasawwar, Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Yasir Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Junaid Khan

Southern Punjab: Zain Abbas, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood (capt.), Azam Khan (wk.), Khushdil Shah, Zia-ul-Haq, Aamer Yamin, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Faisal Akram