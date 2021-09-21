National T20 Cup tickets go up for sale

Tickets for the upcoming National T20 Cup went up for sale at 8pm on Tuesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced.

The annual top-tier domestic Twenty-20 competition is set to start on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

The tickets for the event, which is set to feature Pakistan’s entire 18-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, will range from Rs50 to Rs500.

“In order to encourage vaccinated cricket fans from all walks of life, the tickets have been kept at a highly affordable price,” a Pakistan Cricket Board press release said.

Tickets can be bought from www.Bookme.pk website or Bookme’s mobile applications, M&P courier offices across Pakistan and over the phone.

Only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to purchase the tickets. Individuals between the ages of 17 and 18 should be partially vaccinated to access the stadium (must carry proof of partial vaccination).

The National T20 Cup will be the only preparation opportunity for Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad ahead of the mega event after New Zealand’s abrupt abandonment of their tour and England calling of their next month’s visit.

The two tours going ahead as per schedule would have given Pakistan seven T20Is to get much-needed practice before the T20 World Cup, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17.

However, the Babar Azam-led unit will now heavily rely on the domestic T20 competition. The fans though, will have an opportunity to witness the top Pakistan players in a full fledge domestic tournament.