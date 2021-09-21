Naseeb Khan appointed new ACB chief executive

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has announced the appointment of Naseeb Khan as their new Chief Executive Officer on Monday.

He will replace Hamid Shinwari, the game regularity authority said in a Tweet.

Naseeb Khan, has been introduced as the new CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), by board’s Chairman Mr @AzizullahFazli. He hold master’s degree and has knowledge of cricket as well. pic.twitter.com/07qDH1hQjW September 20, 2021

“We are happy someone who has good understanding of cricket has joined us,” ACB Chairman Azizullah Fazli said. “He has been appointed as chief executive after consultation with the board.”

Naseeb Khan pledged as Afghanistan was preparing for the T20 World Cup, he will try to provide all necessary facilities to players for their preparations.

Afghanistan are placed in Group 2 in men’s T20 World Cup alongside New Zealand, India, Pakistan and two yet-to-be-known qualifiers from Round 1.

Their campaign starts from October 25 against a qualifier team in Sharjah.