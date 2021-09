Former Pakistan batsman Muhammad Yousuf has tested positive for coronavirus.

Yousuf, who is also the batting coach of the National High Performance Centre, fell ill on Saturday. After testing positive, he isolated himself.

Umar Rasheed will oversee training at the HPC in Yousuf’s absence.

The 47-year-old is one of the best batsmen Pakistan has ever produced.

In 90 Tests, he has scored 7530 runs, while in the 50-over format he has accumulated 9720 runs in 288 outings.