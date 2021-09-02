Mohammad Wasim opens up about Haris’ inclusion in Pakistan team

Chief selector Pakistan cricket team Mohammad Wasim has said that Mohammad Haris was rewarded for his performances in the domestic season.

The rookie wicketkeeper was named in the 20-member Pakistan squad for the three-match ODI series against the Kiwis. He replaced former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed in the squad.

While speaking to the Pakistan Cricket Board, he once again stressed that Mohammad Rizwan will be the first choice wicketkeeper for the Men-in-Green.

“Mohammad Rizwan remains the first-choice wicketkeeper,” he said. “It has been decided to include 20-year-old Mohammad Haris in place of Sarfaraz Ahmed. This is not only to reward Haris for his outstanding domestic performances in the previous season, but also to give him a taste and flair of international cricket along with its rigours and demands and to ensure that we continue to groom young wicketkeepers who are fit and ready to step up when the opportunity presents itself.”

Wasim also opened up about the inclusion of Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah.

“Middle-order has remained our concern and, as such, after trying a few options, we have decided to give another run to Iftikhar and Khushdil,” he said. “The two batters have played sufficient 50-over cricket at the domestic level and boast the required firepower to utilise the slog overs. We are optimistic they will come good in home conditions.”